FVN in Top 5 of 2022 Alignable’s Top Local Chilliwack Business Person of the Year

Fraser Valley /Boston – Alignable is an on line networking tool and every year, members can vote for top businesses in their local community. For 2022, in the category for Local Business Person of the Year:

Mary Nelson (Life Wave Pain relief Patches) led the way in Chilliwack followed by Colleen Connolly (Cookies Grill Catering) and in third was your FVN Fraser Valley News and Editor/News Director/GM Don Lehn.

With more than 7 million members, and millions of connections across more than 35,000 local communities, Alignable is the online network where small business owners across North America drive leads and prospects, generate referrals, land new business, build trusted relationships, and share great advice.

Members use Alignable to get the industry answers they need, connect within their local business community or across the country, and increase buzz for their business.

Headquartered in Boston, Alignable was made public in 2014 and is venture-backed by Mayfield Fund, Recruit Strategic Partners, Saturn Partners, NextView Ventures and Lead Edge Capital.