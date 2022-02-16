UPDATE – IHIT Investigating Homicide of Cody Corbett

Abbotsford – On Tuesday afternoon (February 15th, @2:19PM), an Abbotsford Police Officer was flagged down at the intersection of Emerson Street & Simon Ave and advised that a stabbing had taken place.

Upon arrival, AbbyPD Patrol members located 30-year-old Cody Corbett suffering from life-threatening injuries. He was transported to hospital, where he, died due to his injuries.

No suspect(s) have been identified or arrested at this time.

At this time, homicide investigators believe the stabbing was targeted and not random. There is also no known connection with the Lower Mainland gang conflict.

IHIT is working in partnership with AbbyPD, the AbbyPD Forensic Identification Section (FIS), and the BC Coroners Service. The crime scene areas in Inspiration Park have been secured and searched. A ground search is pending.

“Mr. Corbett lived a transient lifestyle but had contact with people in the community,” said Sergeant David Lee of IHIT, “anyone who knew of his activities is being asked to call IHIT.”

Anyone with information about this incident, dashcam footage or CCTV from the area are asked to please call the IHIT Infoline at 1-877-551-4448.

AbbyPD file 2022-6676