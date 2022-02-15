Skip to content

GW Graham Girls Basketball Ready for Eastern Valley Championships

  1. Home
  2. Sports
  3. GW Graham Girls Basketball Ready for Eastern Valley Championships

Locks Pharmacy

BCGEU

Cottonwood Center

Small Business BC

Community Futures

Diabetes Association

Chill TV

Unique Thrifting

Fraser Valley – The GW Graham girls basketball program is ready for EVAAs (Eastern Valley Athletic Association) this week.

The Junior Varsity Girls (JVG) kick off the championship Tuesday against LCS Langley Christian School.

G9G and SVG start up Wednesday.

JVB take on Yale Tuesday to kick off the EVAAs and the G9B will begin Wednesday.

Volleyball Championships will begin February 22.

Tournament Schedule Here https://www.evathletics.ca/news_article/show/1207642

GW Graham/Facebook

Share This:

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on pinterest
Share on linkedin

No comment yet, add your voice below!

Add a Comment

Your email address will not be published.

8 + thirteen =

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

On Key

Related Posts