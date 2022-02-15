GW Graham Girls Basketball Ready for Eastern Valley Championships

Fraser Valley – The GW Graham girls basketball program is ready for EVAAs (Eastern Valley Athletic Association) this week.

The Junior Varsity Girls (JVG) kick off the championship Tuesday against LCS Langley Christian School.

G9G and SVG start up Wednesday.

JVB take on Yale Tuesday to kick off the EVAAs and the G9B will begin Wednesday.

Volleyball Championships will begin February 22.

Tournament Schedule Here https://www.evathletics.ca/news_article/show/1207642