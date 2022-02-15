“Grease” In Concert… with Traditional Flamenco Dances, Saturday March 12, 2022 – Chilliwack Cultural Centre

Chilliwack – Don’t expect either the movie or the original Broadway show for Grease.

You will recognize the tunes, in a slightly different form.

Traditional flamenco dances, rhythmic percussive tap-dancing, and live flamenco guitar, to the music of Grease!Experience an exciting mix of flamenco and tap dance, when the Pink Ladies and T-Birds sweep you up into their adventures of romance, friendships and rivalries.

Get ready for a blast to the past when the Karen Flamenco troupe’s Pink Ladies and Troy McLaughlin’s tap-dancing T-birds square off in a new production of the iconic musical, Grease. Performing traditional flamenco dances, rhythmic percussive tap-dancing and live flamenco guitar, the music of Grease takes on a new, passionate energy.

Don’t miss your chance to sing along to the catchy tunes as the Pink Ladies and T-Birds pull you into their 1950’s high school adventures in this vibrant and wholly unique experience.

Join Sandy and Danny from the start of their summer nights and right into being the one that they want. The pink ladies and T-birds will sweep you right up into their adventures and have you tapping your feet along to every song.

Grease is generously sponsored by platinum sponsor: MNP LLP. Additional sponsors include: 98.3 STAR FM, Fraserwest Law Group, The Chilliwack Progress, the British Columbia Arts Council, the BC Touring Council, the City of Chilliwack, the Province of British Columbia and the Department of Canadian Heritage.

Grease is coming to the Chilliwack Cultural Centre on March 12, 2022, at 7:30 pm. Tickets are $35 for adults, $32 for seniors and $30 for youth, and can be purchased at the Centre Box Office, online at www.chilliwackculturalcentre.ca, or by calling 604-391-SHOW(7469). Grease currently has a sold out audience at 50% capacity.

With the constantly changing environment of a COVID-19 world, The Society strives towards keeping pace and making sure The Centre is functioning at the highest level of safety protocols, while also keeping the arts alive.

More information is here.