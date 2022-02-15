UPDATE – Fifth Annual Step Up 4 Cardiac Health Care Raised Over $10K

Abbotsford – On February 13, the Fifth Annual Step Up 4 Cardiac Health Care was held at the Abbotsford Centre.

“We didn’t know what to expect for this years event with the unknown possibility of new restrictions” says Elizabeth Harris, Executive Director. “In the end, we had a great turn out”

Abbotsford Mayor Henry Braun and his wife Velma along with 42 eager participants stepped up to tackle the 751 stairs throughout Abbotsford Centre.

The participants helped raise just over $10,200 in support of Heart Health month. The funds raised will go towards greatest needs in the Cardiac Health Unit at Abbotsford Regional Hospital. “We are grateful for the support from Ecotex Healthcare Linen Services, Envision Financial, Innovative Fitness and the Abbotsford Canucks.” Says Harris. “Events like this would not happen without the continued support of our generous sponsors and participants.”

We are excited to host Step Up 4 Cardiac Health at Abbotsford Centre in February 2023. Remember to Save the Date!

For more information or to donate and support the Cardiac Health Unit, please visit www.fvhcf.ca or call the FVHCF office at 1-877-661-0314

The Fraser Valley Health Care Foundation continues to fund vital equipment and programs for Abbotsford Regional Hospital, all funds raised in Abbotsford support Abbotsford.