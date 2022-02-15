Skip to content

City of Chilliwack – Winter Clean Up Night Work – February 16 & 17

Chilliwack – To reduce the impacts to traffic, winter cleanup (street sweeping, delineator cleaning, catch basin cleaning) in several areas will be conducted overnight, beginning at 11:45 pm:

  • Wednesday, February 16: Promontory Road from Chilliwack River to Uplands
  • Thursday, February 17: Vedder Mountain Road from Cultus Lake Road to Petawawa Road, Prest Bailey Roundabout

If you are travelling during this time, please drive with caution and look out for crews.

For more information:

Operations Department
operations@chilliwack.com
604.793.2810

City of Chilliwack

