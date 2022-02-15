BC Egg Donates 50,000 Dozen Eggs to Food Banks BC

Abbotsford – BC Egg and Food Banks BC are proud to announce an agreement between the two organizations that will see 50,000 dozen eggs donated to food banks across the province in 2022. This agreement is the first of its kind between an agriculture organization and Food Banks BC.

“Food banks have seen a huge increase in the number of people needing their services during the pandemic,” says BC Egg’s Chair Gunta Vitins. “Over the past two years, we donated approximately $750,000 worth of eggs. This year, we wanted to formalize our relationship and be able to provide the food banks with a regular and steady supply of eggs.”

Eggs are the top requested perishable item. Eggs are nutritious – delivering all 9 essential amino acids and 6 grams of protein per large egg – plus they are versatile and fit into almost every lifestyle. In addition, eggs are simple and quick to prepare making them perfect for busy families.

“We are thrilled to be partnering with BC Eggs. This extraordinary donation means that more vulnerable British Columbians will have access to a healthy, nutritional food source,” says Dan Huang-Taylor, Executive Director of Food Banks BC. “Eggs are one of the most needed items at food banks, so we are deeply grateful to BC Eggs for the support they are providing to our 102 member agencies across the province.”

The agreement doesn’t end with a donation, the two organizations will work together to bring volunteer opportunities to farmers as well as to promote the importance of generating both food and monetary donations to food banks across the province.

“We have farms in the Fraser Valley, Okanagan, on the Island and in the North,” says Gunta. “We are very pleased to have local eggs make their way to food banks so everyone can include this great protein source in their diets.”