AbbyPD Need Video, Witnesses After Early Morning Stabbing

Abbotsford – Early Tuesday morning (February 15th, @just after Midnight) an Abbotsford Police Officer conducting routine patrols located an injured man walking in the 2000 block of Abbotsford Way. The 40-year-old man was confirmed to be suffering from stab wounds.

Emergency medical care was provided for the man resulting in transport to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries. AbbyPD Major Crime Unit has taken over the investigation with the assistance of Patrol Officers.

Investigators are in the preliminary stages of this investigation.

AbbyPD investigators seek witnesses and dashcam footage from anyone who was travelling along Abbotsford Way,Marshall Road between Sumas Way & Abbotsford Way or along Riverside Road between King Road and West Railway Street between 11:00 pm and 12:30 am.

Please contact the Abbotsford Police Department at 604-859-5225if you have any information that may be related to this investigation.