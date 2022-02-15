Abby PD & IHIT Investigating Simon Avenue Homicide

Abbotsford – On Tuesday afternoon (February 15th, @2:19PM), an Abbotsford Police Officer was flagged down at the intersection of Emerson Street & Simon Ave and advised that a stabbing had taken place.

Upon arrival, AbbyPD Patrol members located a 30-year-old male suffering from life-threatening injuries. The male was transported to hospital, where he, died due to his injuries.

No suspect(s) have been identified or arrested at this time.

The Abbotsford Police Major Crime Unit will be transitioning this investigation to the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT).

Anyone with information about this incident, dashcam footage or CCTV from the area are asked to please call the IHIT Infoline at 1-877-551-4448.

AbbyPD file 2022-6676