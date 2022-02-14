Skip to content

Main Beach Washrooms at Cultus Lake to be Renovated

Cultus Lake (Cultus Lake Park) –Cultus Lake Park Board announced an important capital project for 2022.

One that will bring .. relief.

The Main Beach public washrooms are being fully renovated. The interior of the building will be completely replaced and updated featuring new fixtures, improved lighting, durable flooring and tiling.

The washroom will continue to have four access points for visitors, with the introduction of a dividing wall enabling washrooms to remain open while staff clean during peak periods.

Currently, the building is also used by Cultus Lake Park staff for storage of event and maintenance supplies.

These areas will now be transformed into two public changerooms.

In addition, the exterior of the building will be refreshed with new materials and paint.

The washrooms will be closed for the duration of the work beginning February 14.

Portable washrooms will remain open to the public at Main Beach. Alternatively, additional washrooms are located at the plaza near Lakeside Beach Club.

Cultus Lake Park/Facebook 2022

