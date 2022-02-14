ICBC To Launch On Line Renewals -May 1

Vancouver – People in British Columbian will soon have the added convenience of renewing their personal ICBC insurance policies online.

Eligible ICBC customers with policies expiring on or after May 1, 2022, will have the option to renew their policy using their computer, tablet or mobile device. While May 1 will be the official launch date, customers can renew their insurance up to 44 days earlier, meaning some people will be able to renew online as soon as March 17, 2022.

With support from ICBC’s broker network, the new online insurance service will enable customers to renew their current personal auto insurance coverage, change their address, apply for discounts, update the drivers listed on their policy and modify how they use their vehicle. ICBC expects even more online features to be available in the future.

Coinciding with the launch of online auto insurance renewals, May 1 also will mark the last day that B.C. drivers will be required to display a licence plate validation decal to show they have valid insurance. To support this transition, ICBC is making a one-time investment of as much as $1 million to enhance and expand the Automated Licence Plate Recognition program, which helps law enforcement in B.C. detect unlawful, unlicensed and uninsured drivers.