Chilliwack Fire – Arson at Vacant Young Road Home

Chilliwack – Early Monday morning (3:30AM February 14) Chilliwack Fire Department was dispatched to a reported residential structure fire located in the 9700 block Young Rd.

24 firefighters responded from Halls 1 and 4, and on arrival, reported seeing heavy fire and black smoke venting from the rear of the structure.

The structure was vacant at the time of the fire.

The home suffered major fire and smoke damage to the interior and exterior of the structure.

No one was hurt.

Chilliwack Fire Department would like to remind owners of vacant homes that they face an increased risk when it comes to property damage which includes vandalism, theft and or fire damage. A fire within a vacant home also increases the risk to firefighter safety.

This fire is under investigation by the Chilliwack Fire Department and RCMP fire investigators. If anyone has any information about this fire, they are asked to call the RCMP at 604-792-4611 or anonymously through Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or www.upperfraservalleycrimestoppers.ca