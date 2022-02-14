Skip to content

Chilliwack Fire – Arson at Vacant Young Road Home

  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Chilliwack Fire – Arson at Vacant Young Road Home

Locks Pharmacy

BCGEU

Cottonwood Center

Small Business BC

Community Futures

Diabetes Association

Chill TV

Unique Thrifting

Chilliwack – Early Monday morning (3:30AM February 14) Chilliwack Fire Department was dispatched to a reported residential structure fire located in the 9700 block Young Rd.

24 firefighters responded from Halls 1 and 4, and on arrival, reported seeing heavy fire and black smoke venting from the rear of the structure.

The structure was vacant at the time of the fire.

The home suffered major fire and smoke damage to the interior and exterior of the structure.

No one was hurt.

Chilliwack Fire Department would like to remind owners of vacant homes that they face an increased risk when it comes to property damage which includes vandalism, theft and or fire damage. A fire within a vacant home also increases the risk to firefighter safety.

This fire is under investigation by the Chilliwack Fire Department and RCMP fire investigators. If anyone has any information about this fire, they are asked to call the RCMP at 604-792-4611 or anonymously through Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or www.upperfraservalleycrimestoppers.ca

Share This:

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on pinterest
Share on linkedin

No comment yet, add your voice below!

Add a Comment

Your email address will not be published.

1 + twelve =

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

On Key

Related Posts

ICBC To Launch On Line Renewals -May 1

Vancouver – People in British Columbian will soon have the added convenience of renewing their personal ICBC insurance policies online. Eligible ICBC customers with policies