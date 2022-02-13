Greater Vancouver Food Truck Festrival – Community Block Party Series Returns to Chilliwack Coliseum in June

Vancouver/Chilliwack – Whether you’re in Richmond, Coquitlam, or Chilliwack, it’s the return of the wildly popular Community Block Party Series! All locations are FREE to enter and will offer over 20 food trucks, local market vendors courtesy of BC Shop Local, live music and entertainment, and much more.

On June 4 and 5 – here’s a sample of a few food trucks that you can catch at Chilliwack Coliseum (45323 Hodgins Ave, Chilliwack) include Little oOties, Fusion Icy, Wings, G’s Donairs, Slavic Rolls, B&B Diner, Betty’s Greek Honey Ballz, Kyu Grill, Melt Town Grilled Cheese, Sharmatime, Rolled West Coast, Big Red’s Poutine, Reel Mac & Cheese, Twisted Potato, and Salt Spring Noodle Bar.