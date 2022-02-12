Skip to content

CLOSED – Bridge Over Street Creek on Vedder Rotary Trail South

Chilliwack – A trail bridge over Street Creek on Vedder Rotary Trail South will be closed due to a damaged abutment.

Because this bridge crosses Street Creek, repairs need to be completed during a window of time that will not impact spawning fish. This time period will be set and approved by Fisheries and Oceans Canada. It is anticipated that the bridge will be closed until approximately August 2022.

During this closure, a large loop in the trail network will become a walk and back.

Please watch for signage and plan your route accordingly.

More information: http://ow.ly/IKWn50HSjoH

Street Creek Bridge/Vedder Rotary Trail South/City of Chilliwack

