chillTV News of the Week, with Don Lehn, Interview: UFV Professor Emeritus, Scott Fast: February 10, 2022 (VIDEO)

Fraser Valley – chillTV News of the Week, with Don Lehn, Interview: UFV Professor Emeritus, Scott Fast: February 10, 2022.
PREMIERING NEXT WEEK….SPORTSBALLS! with Matt & Mike during the Sportscast
Headline News most affecting Chilliwack This Week:
• Arson targets Locks Pharmacy.
• A Chilliwack Trucking Company unknowing targets in Vancouver Trucker’s Protest.
• “Walk For Ethan” gaining traction for a 16 year old student fighting cancer
AND
• Chilliwack FC expands their all inclusive soccer programs.
AND…this week:
The Welcome Matt: Your Chilliwack Real Estate Update!, with Matt Paisley, Realtor Jason Laynes & Associates, REMAX Nyda Realty.
Interview: UFV Professor Emeritus, Scott Fast
News Director: Don Lehn
Sportscast: Josh Bohr
chillTV: Your TV, Your Way!™
No comment yet, add your voice below!