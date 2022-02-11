chillTV News of the Week, with Don Lehn, Interview: UFV Professor Emeritus, Scott Fast: February 10, 2022 (VIDEO)

Fraser Valley – chillTV News of the Week, with Don Lehn, Interview: UFV Professor Emeritus, Scott Fast: February 10, 2022.

Headline News most affecting Chilliwack This Week:

• Arson targets Locks Pharmacy.

• A Chilliwack Trucking Company unknowing targets in Vancouver Trucker’s Protest.

• “Walk For Ethan” gaining traction for a 16 year old student fighting cancer

• Chilliwack FC expands their all inclusive soccer programs.

The Welcome Matt: Your Chilliwack Real Estate Update!, with Matt Paisley, Realtor Jason Laynes & Associates, REMAX Nyda Realty.

Interview: UFV Professor Emeritus, Scott Fast

News Director: Don Lehn

Sportscast: Josh Bohr

