chillTV News of the Week, with Don Lehn, Interview: UFV Professor Emeritus, Scott Fast: February 10, 2022 (VIDEO)

Fraser Valley – chillTV News of the Week, with Don Lehn, Interview: UFV Professor Emeritus, Scott Fast: February 10, 2022.

PREMIERING NEXT WEEK….SPORTSBALLS! with Matt & Mike during the Sportscast

Headline News most affecting Chilliwack This Week:
• Arson targets Locks Pharmacy.
• A Chilliwack Trucking Company unknowing targets in Vancouver Trucker’s Protest.
• “Walk For Ethan” gaining traction for a 16 year old student fighting cancer
AND
• Chilliwack FC expands their all inclusive soccer programs.

AND…this week:

The Welcome Matt: Your Chilliwack Real Estate Update!, with Matt Paisley, Realtor Jason Laynes & Associates, REMAX Nyda Realty.

Interview: UFV Professor Emeritus, Scott Fast

News Director: Don Lehn
Sportscast: Josh Bohr

chillTV: Your TV, Your Way!™

