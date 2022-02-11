Skip to content

UPDATE – BrokenHeartLess 2 An Anti Valentines Day Drag Show February 11 – WARNING – Adult Humour (INTERVIEW)

  1. Home
  2. Arts and Entertainment
  3. UPDATE – BrokenHeartLess 2 An Anti Valentines Day Drag Show February 11 – WARNING – Adult Humour (INTERVIEW)

Locks Pharmacy

BCGEU

Cottonwood Center

Small Business BC

Community Futures

Diabetes Association

Chill TV

Unique Thrifting

Chilliwack – (The Kids in the Ball) – Love Is A Battlefield on February 11 @ The Wellington Local House.

The Bitter Broken Hearted Drag Queens of Chilliwack are back to prove they don’t need no man, Honey!

Breaking Hearts and taking names as they hit the stage at the Wellington Local House, February 11.

Ticket information is here (NOTE this is adult comedy).

Kids in the Ball are a troop of entertainers that will shock you, mock you and even *****!

Comedy, Music, Lip syncs, fashion and what ever else we want.

Organizer Kile Brown spoke with FVN on the show:

Kile Brown/Facebook

Share This:

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on pinterest
Share on linkedin

No comment yet, add your voice below!

Add a Comment

Your email address will not be published.

3 × four =

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

On Key

Related Posts