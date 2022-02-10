4 on 4 War on the Floor – Wackdis Cup Charity Ball Hockey Tournament Scheduled for April

Chilliwack – Should all go well, the 4 on 4 War on the Floor – Wackdis Cup Charity Ball Hockey Tournament is scheduled for April.

Organizer Devin Baker explained the name: Wackdis Cup. “Wackdis stands for Chilliwack and Sardis combined”.

This year’s tournament will be to support a local charity to be announced. Although signup will be free, donations will be encouraged. Anything helps! Let’s help out our community. Any business ideas as well as support to help out is greatly appreciated.

“Money to be raised for starfish backpack program that helps feed school kids that might go without. Very important to me that all kids have full belly Will be out in community to look for donations as well as looking for volunteers to help in a variety of different ways. Pieces are coming together and as more info is worked out,it will be posted to Wackdis Cup page. Thankyou to our wonderful community for any and all support.”

