BUSINESS OPINION – BC Hotel Association Encourages Accommodation Sector to Source Locally (VIDEO)

Vancouver – The British Columbia Hotel Association (BCHA) is pleased to launch a new video encouraging the province’s accommodation sector to invest in local businesses and help build back BC’s economy stronger than ever.



“While it is no secret that the COVID-19 pandemic has had a devastating impact on British Columbia’s hotels and accommodations, many local businesses that serve all aspects of daily hotel operations, are still reeling from the multiple crises our province has experienced in recent years,” said Mike Macleod, Director of Member and Business Development at the BCHA. “This diverse network of businesses are integral partners in the success of our sector and it is imperative that we invest in one another to build back BC’s economy.”

Holiday Inn Express Suites Chilliwack/FVN



Funded by the Government of Canada and delivered through provincial and territorial chambers of commerce, the BC Hotel Association was among 88 applicants to receive a grants from the Shop Local initiative that encourages Canadians to spend their dollars locally to help businesses navigate through the pandemic beyond.



“Our province is home to a remarkable array of businesses that deliver value not found elsewhere,” said Ingrid Jarrett, President and CEO of the BCHA. “Spending your dollar locally has ripple effect that contributes to the growth and health of our province, creating more jobs and opportunities at a community level. Beyond having a positive impact on our community and neighbours, sourcing locally also means making an environmentally conscious decision. As we shift to recovery, we encourage our industry to make investments where they matter most and support local.”



For more information on the BCHA initiative and to explore local businesses that support accommodation providers, please click here. For more information on Shop Local BC, please click here.