Fraser Valley 2022 Home Expo – – February 11 to 13 at Tradex

Abbotsford (EXPOsure Events Ltd)- The 2022 Fraser Valley Home Expo is back at Tradex Abbotsford on February 11-13 2022.

It is their first event in Tradex since 2020.

Get inspired to finish those home projects you have on the go.

Talk to the experts in the home, garden and outdoor living industries to help you create your dream living spaces.

Redesign your kitchen, choose fixtures and finishes, talk to contractors, landscapers and more.

Friday February 11th 1:00pm – 9:00pm
Saturday February 12th 10:00am – 6:00pm
Sunday February 13th 10:00am – 4:00pm
Admission is $5! (Cash only, at the door)

**Covid-19 Protocols in Effect**

