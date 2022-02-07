Chilliwack Giants Football Receiver Camp, Saturday February 26 at Townshend Park

Chilliwack – Football is in the air. No we are not talking Super Bowl.

Chilliwack Giants are holding their 2022 receiver camp. 11am-2pm @ Townsend Park

This is for PeeWee (2011/2012) & Junior Bantam (2009/2010)

Teaching hands, route running, and Spring Flag concepts, only cleats required

Registration – Email coach Ian Parks @ coachparks88@gmail.com with First/Last Name & Year of Birth along with “Flag Camp” in the Subject Line.

Payment – $30 per player, cash on camp day.

