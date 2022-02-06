Chilliwack February School Board Meeting Featuring Unsworth Elementary Boundary Change, 22/23 School Calendar

Chilliwack – There are a few notable items in the agenda for the upcoming February 8 meeting of the Chilliwack School Board.

The local school calendar for 2022 – 2023 will include a two-week spring break (March 20-31, 2023) and three (3) full days for student assessment/evaluation and parent/teacher consultation for the school year.

Recommendation that the Board of Education approve that the Unsworth Elementary boundary which was closed March 2017, be reopened to all out of catchment students, as a result of the revised school boundary effective September 2022. On November 9, 2021, the Board of Education passed a motion to approve a new boundary for Stitó:s Lá:lém totí:lt Elementary/Middle School. The addition of a new school boundary for Stitó:s Lá:lém totí:lt resulted in redrawing a smaller boundary for Unsworth Elementary School. As a result of the reconfigured boundaries on the south side of highway one, Unsworth Elementary School is projected to significantly drop in enrollment moving forward.

Stitós Lálém totílt Elementary Middle School 2021 Presentation Feb 5

REVISED Policy 280 – Smudging be referred to the Board of Education for approval, with a minor punctuation change in the wording.