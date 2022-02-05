BrokenHeartLess 2 An Anti Valentines Day Drag Show February11 – WARNING – Adult Humour

Chilliwack – (The Kids in the Ball) – Love Is A Battlefield on February 11 @ The Wellington Local House.

The Bitter Broken Hearted Drag Queens of Chilliwack are back to prove they don’t need no man, Honey!

Breaking Hearts and taking names as they hit the stage at the Wellington Local House, February 11.

Ticket information is here (NOTE this is adult comedy).

Kids in the Ball are a troop of entertainers that will shock you, mock you and even *****!

Comedy, Music, Lip syncs, fashion and what ever else we want.