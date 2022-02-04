UPDATE – IHIT ID’s Homicide Victim Found at Cascade Falls Regional Park as Codi Carlyle Rogers

Mission – On Tuesday morning (February 1, 2022 @ 10:43AM) Mission RCMP Frontline members responded to a report of found human remains in the Cascade Falls Regional Park. The circumstances surrounding the remains were deemed suspicious and the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) was called in to investigate.

The remains have now been identified as those of 40-year-old Codi Carlyle Rogers from Mission.

IHIT/Codi Carlyle Rogers

IHIT is working closely with the I-Teams along with the Mission RCMP to gather evidence and complete priority tasks. Ms. Rogers’ name and photo are being released in an effort to identify witnesses who may have seen her to the days leading up to when her remains were located. Investigators will be working to build a timeline of Ms. Rogers’ activities for the days leading up to her death. “We do not believe the homicide occurred at the Cascade Falls Regional Park,” says Detective Corporal Sukhi Dhesi of IHIT.

“It is important that anyone who came in contact with Ms. Rogers in the days leading up to February 1, 2022, to come forward.” Homicide investigators are looking to speak to friends and associates of Ms. Rogers. This appears to be isolated incident at this time, and there are no links to the ongoing Lower Mainland gang conflict. “We want to assure the community that there is no ongoing risk to the public at Cascade Falls Regional Park,” said Detective Corporal Sukhi Dhesi of IHIT.