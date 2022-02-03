Reminder That Cultus Lake Dock Remains Closed

Cultus Lake Park – A reminder that all Cultus Lake Park docks and wharves remain closed for public safety due to the damages sustained following the flooding events late fall. Residents and guests should continue to avoid accessing the docks until the appropriate safety and structural assessments can be completed and actioned.



Please continue to check the Cultus Lake Park website and Facebook page for updates on the status of the docks.



Should you have any questions, please contact the Cultus Lake Park office at 604-858-3334 or email reception@cultuslake.bc.ca.

Cultus Lake Park, Feb 2022