RCMP Searching for Missing 18 year old Alexis Middleton

Mission – On January 31st., 2022 a close family member reported 18 year old Alexis Middleton missing, last seen Jan 20th, 2022 near Diamond Avenue in Mission. Middleton has since been marked absent at a local school and with checks done at various friends and acquaintances locally, an address was also checked in North Vancouver with no success. She is known to use public transit to move outside the Mission area and there is no known clothing description to provide at this time.

Alexis is:

  • Approximately 5’6″ in height
  • Weight 110lbs.
  • Long Black hair
  • Brown eyes wearing glasses as in photograph above

If anyone has any information on the whereabouts of Alexis Middleton, please contact the Mission RCMP non-emergency line at 604 826 7161 of contact BC Crime Stoppers at 1 800 222 8477.

RCMP/18 year old Alexis Middleton

