Chilliwack Fire Investigating Arson at Main Street Business

Chilliwack – Around 4:35AM Thursday morning, 35 firefighters from Chilliwack firehalls 1, 2, 4, 5 and 6 responded to a reported structure fire in the 9100 block of Main Street. When firefighters arrived, they discovered the fire coming out of a ground floor window and starting to extend to the second floor of a 2 storey business building.

Firefighters quickly knocked the fire down limiting its extension and damage to the remainder of the building and businesses.

There was significant fire, smoke and water damage to the one business and very minor smoke damage to the remainder of the building.

No one was hurt.

This fire was deliberately set and is under investigation by Chilliwack Fire Department and RCMP fire investigators.

If anyone has any information about this fire, they are asked to call the RCMP at 604-792-4611 or anonymously through Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or www.upperfraservalleycrimestoppers.ca