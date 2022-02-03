UPDATE – 11 Year Old Chilliwack Girl Who Was Bullied at School and On Line for Being Black — Got to Meet RCMP & Abby PD Officers – She Wants To Be An Cop (INTERVIEW)

Chilliwack – You may recall in late October 2020, FVN introduced you to 11 year old Eevah Macdonald.

Eevah has become a spokesperson for those who have been bullied in school and on social media.

Chilliwack-Kent MLA read a statement written by Eevah and delivered that to the Legislature in Victoira.

“They said because I am Black, I should go kill myself, that I should be an example for other Black people to do the same. They said that I am like a dog. It’s kind of like when a tree gets cut down and just left there and forgotten. That’s how I felt. Left there with damage, by myself.

“It’s like some people think that because I’m Black, because I’m not white, I am just something. An object. But what’s real is that it doesn’t matter what your skin looks like. You’re beautiful just the way you are. The most important things about me are my funniness and my kindness. I’m proud that I stick up for people. I speak up for people. I’m a safe place for someone.

It doesn’t matter how they meant it. It’s racism. It hurts. I’m a person, and I matter.”

In an interview with her mom on FVN, Eevah said she wanted to become a police officer when she graduated from school.

Instantly, Abbotsford Police asked FVN for contact information. So did Chilliwack RCMP.

In November 2020, An number of officers got to meet Eevah (Courtesy her mom Marina):

MLA Kelli Paddon, Eevah and members of Chilliwack RCMP

In February 2021 (on Groundhog Day) Eevah got to ride in an Abby PD Cruiser (Photo Courtesy of Mom Marina) :

Marina Rommens/Feb 2022

This was the Soundcloud interview with FVN from October 2021.