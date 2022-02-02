Valley Conservative MP’s Applaud Interim Leader Candace Bergan

Fraser Valley/Ottawa (with files from MSN/Global) – Erin O’Toole is out as Conservative Leader.

In a caucus vote late on Wednesday, Conservative MPs gave the nod to Candace Bergen to replace O’Toole after months of infighting severely weakened his hold over the party. 75 MP’s voted in favour of a change and only 45 supported O’Toole.

Many saw O’Toole as the moderate although me was too moderate for today’s Conservatives.

Hon. Ed Fast, Abbotsford MP posted to Facebook: Congratulations, Candice Bergen, on being elected the interim leader of the Conservative Party of Canada!

Today, the Conservative Caucus elected Candice Bergen to fill the role of Conservative Leader until the Party elects its permanent leader later this year. Candice, who represents the riding of Portage-Lisgar in Manitoba, has served as Member of Parliament since 2008. She has variously served as Minister of State for Social Development in the Harper government and Opposition House Leader and Deputy Leader of the Conservative Party. I have full confidence that Candice has the skills, judgment and temperament to unite our party and lead our caucus in the House of Commons, and I will support her efforts within and without the House of Commons to re-engage with Canadians in every region of our country.

Mark Strahl, Member of Parliament for Chilliwack—Hope released the following statement regarding the leadership of the Conservative Party of Canada:

“Today, Conservative Members of Parliament voted 73-45 to remove Erin O’Toole as Conservative Party Leader. I would like to congratulate Candice Bergen for being elected as the new Interim Leader of Canada’s Conservatives and Her Majesty’s Official Opposition. I look forward to working with her as part of a united Conservative Caucus and Party. I would also like to take this opportunity to thank the Honourable Erin O’Toole and his family for their service to the Conservative Party and to Canada.”