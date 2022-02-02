Stan Giles’ Birthday Bash and Single Release of his new song, ‘Cherokee Nation’ – Anavets, Saturday February 5 (PREVIEW)

Chilliwack – Come celebrate Stan Giles’ Birthday Bash along with the Single Release of his new song, ‘Cherokee Nation’. Available on Apple Music as well as 250 other platforms. The Single will be Released on Saturday February 5th, 2022. No Cover Charge although due to COVID rules, only a number of patrons will be allowed inside. Come Early.

From Soundcloud: Stan Giles, who is a proud Metis person, felt the need to put out a song which connects with the times, his Indigenous family and we believe “Cherokee Nation” is that song. From the very beginning with a steady drum beat and rhythmic guitar, the song works into powerful words, a heart pounding bass guitar, screaming lead guitar, amazing keyboards and spectacular background vocals. You’ll be singing a long and maybe tapping a table or your steering wheel to the beat. The whole song is a work of art with the vocals bringing it all together.

Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/stan-giles-band/cherokee-nation/s-FGNrqlyULhn?si=c644e460fbe14896bb6f418d469b5151&utm_source=clipboard&utm_medium=text&utm_campaign=social_sharing

Twitter https://www.twitter.com/stangiles6

Facebook https://www,facebook.com/stangilesband