OPINION – Canadian taxpayers Federation – O’Toole should have kept his promises to taxpayers

Ottawa – The Canadian Taxpayers Federation is reminding politicians to keep their promise to taxpayers following Erin O’Toole’s ousting as party leader.

“Leaders need to keep their promises,” said Franco Terrazzano, Federal Director of the CTF. “O’Toole lied to millions of Canadians when he broke his pledge to fight carbon taxes.”

O’Toole flipflopped on key taxpayer priorities, such as repealing the carbon tax, reining in government borrowing and cancelling the gun ban and buyback.

When running for party leader, O’Toole signed a CTF pledge to oppose the federal carbon tax. The pledge said: “I, Erin O’Toole promise that, if elected Prime Minister of Canada, I will: Immediately repeal the Trudeau carbon tax; and, reject any future national carbon tax or cap-and-trade scheme.” But O’Toole later announced his own carbon tax policy.

O’Toole’s campaign ads constantly reminded Canadians that “Canada’s debt is already over $1 trillion.” But his platform would have spent $50 billion more than the last Liberal government’s budget.

The Conservative platform first promised to repeal the Trudeau government’s gun ban and buyback. O’Toole later added a footnote that stated: “All firearms that are currently banned will remain banned.”

Erin O’Toole signed the CTF’s pledge to fight carbon taxes during the last Conservative Party leadership contest. To see the pledge, click here.