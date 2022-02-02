Even With Snow, Freezing Rain – Chilliwack Had the 5th Consecutive January with Above Normal Temperatures

Chilliwack (Data recorded by Roger Pannett, Volunteer Weather Observer for Environment Canada at Chilliwack, B.C.) – The month and New Year commenced with the 8th consecutive day of sub-zero temperatures. On January 5th & 6th the passage of the Arctic front and an intense Pacific frontal system produced heavy and drifting snow. With cold, dense arctic air entrenched in the eastern Fraser Valley on January 7th the worst Ice Storm since December 10th, 1995 occurred. The freezing rain resulted in a 2.2 cm ice accretion accumulation with consequent power outages.

Variable January 2022 30 Year Average Mean Maximum 5.09 C 4.4 C Mean Minimum – 0.38 C -1.5 C Mean Temperature 2.36 C 1.5 C Rainfall 185.7 mm 210.9 mm Snowfall 35.0 cm 52.8 cm Total Precipitation 220.7 mm 263.7 mm Days of Rain 14 days 15 days Days of Snow 5 days 7 days Total Days of Precipitation 17 days 19 days Frosts 14 18 Relative humidity average 83.52 %



On January 10th a strong south westerly air flow produced the 1st,’Atmospheric river,’of 2022 with a 64.9 mm 72 hour rainfall total.

After mid month the passage of two upper level high pressure ridges were the predominant weather feature. The resultant stagnant air mass and temperature inversion produced foggy conditions, particularly in the western Fraser Valley. Mild and wet conditions returned at months end.

Temperature extremes for the month were the mild 12.8 °C (8.8 °C above normal) on January 20th and the cold -10.0 °C (8.6 °C below normal) on January 1st.

Rainfall and snowfall totals were 16.31% below normal and as with the January temperatures no records were broken.

It was the 5th consecutive January with above normal temperatures, + 0.86 °C, but the coolest since 2017.

On January 31st, in Chilliwack, T sum was at 94.05 compared to the 30-year average of 37.1