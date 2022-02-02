Chilliwack FC Spring Soccer League Registration – Early Bird Pricing Ends February 14

Chilliwack – The Chilliwack Ford/Chilliwack FC Spring Soccer League registration is now open.

UPDATE – Don’t miss out on early bird pricing for Chilliwack Ford Spring Soccer League! Spring soccer is for everyone. A recreational “fun” league, Chilliwack Ford Spring Soccer is open to all levels of players. Games will be played on the turf at Exhibition Field in the evenings from Monday to Thursday, once a week, with optional drop-in training. Enjoy a more active lifestyle, develop your skills and have fun! In 2022, the Chilliwack Ford Spring Soccer season will begin with two weeks of preseason warm-up training starting the week of April 11. Games will be played weekly from April 25 to June 23, 2022. Chilliwack FC is pleased to provide every player with their jersey, shorts, and socks. Players must supply their own shin-guards and soccer cleats, both of which can be purchased at SoccerPlus in Chilliwack. Tentative schedules and more information can be found on the website.

Players are required to have:

Soccer cleats* (highly recommended)

Shin-guards* (required)

Face mask* (as per Chilliwack FC’s Health and Safety Policy)

Personal water bottle that is clearly identified as theirs

*Available at SoccerPlus Chilliwack

Chilliwack FC will supply:

Jersey

Shorts

Socks

Program Schedule

Season length: April – June

Start date: April 25, 2022

End date: June 23, 2022

Pre-season warmup training begins April 11, 2022.

Program Fees

PROGRAM EARLY BIRD PRICING U4 Kick Start

Born 2018 $145 U5 – U6

Born 2016-2017 $175 U7 – U8

Born 2014-2015 $185 U9 – U10

Born 2012-2013 $210 U11 – U18

Born 2004-2011 $210

REGISTRATION

Pay now or sign-up for our convenient payment plan. Early bird pricing in effect until February 14, 2022. If you’re paying with VISA/Mastercard, you can register online by following the link below. If you wish to pay by cash or Interac, please visit our office to register in-person. If you are applying for sponsorship (through KidSport, Jumpstart, Chilliwack Children’s Foundation, Chilliwack FC Soccer Fund, etc.), do not register online. Contact the office for instructions.