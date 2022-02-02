Chilliwack FC Spring Soccer League Registration – Early Bird Pricing Ends February 14

Chilliwack – The Chilliwack Ford/Chilliwack FC Spring Soccer League registration is now open.
UPDATE – Don’t miss out on early bird pricing for Chilliwack Ford Spring Soccer League! Spring soccer is for everyone. A recreational “fun” league, Chilliwack Ford Spring Soccer is open to all levels of players. Games will be played on the turf at Exhibition Field in the evenings from Monday to Thursday, once a week, with optional drop-in training. Enjoy a more active lifestyle, develop your skills and have fun! In 2022, the Chilliwack Ford Spring Soccer season will begin with two weeks of preseason warm-up training starting the week of April 11. Games will be played weekly from April 25 to June 23, 2022. Chilliwack FC is pleased to provide every player with their jersey, shorts, and socks. Players must supply their own shin-guards and soccer cleats, both of which can be purchased at SoccerPlus in Chilliwack. Tentative schedules and more information can be found on the website.
Spring soccer is for everyone! This is a recreational “fun” league open to all levels of players. Games are played on the turf at Exhibition Field in the evenings from Monday to Thursday, once a week, with optional drop-in training. Enjoy a more active lifestyle, develop your skills and have fun!
Players are required to have:
- Soccer cleats* (highly recommended)
- Shin-guards* (required)
- Face mask* (as per Chilliwack FC’s Health and Safety Policy)
- Personal water bottle that is clearly identified as theirs
*Available at SoccerPlus Chilliwack
Chilliwack FC will supply:
- Jersey
- Shorts
- Socks
Program Schedule
Season length: April – June
Start date: April 25, 2022
End date: June 23, 2022
Pre-season warmup training begins April 11, 2022.
Program Fees
|PROGRAM
|EARLY BIRD PRICING
|U4 Kick Start
Born 2018
|$145
|U5 – U6
Born 2016-2017
|$175
|U7 – U8
Born 2014-2015
|$185
|U9 – U10
Born 2012-2013
|$210
|U11 – U18
Born 2004-2011
|$210
REGISTRATION
Pay now or sign-up for our convenient payment plan. Early bird pricing in effect until February 14, 2022. If you’re paying with VISA/Mastercard, you can register online by following the link below. If you wish to pay by cash or Interac, please visit our office to register in-person. If you are applying for sponsorship (through KidSport, Jumpstart, Chilliwack Children’s Foundation, Chilliwack FC Soccer Fund, etc.), do not register online. Contact the office for instructions.
No comment yet, add your voice below!