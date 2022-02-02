Construction to Begin on Fraser Highway Improvement – Aldergrove to Abbotsford

Abbotsford – Drivers who live or work in west Abbotsford can look forward to faster, safer travel in and out of the City via Fraser Highway, as a result of a three-phase improvement project. Construction of the first phase is scheduled to begin mid-February 2022. The project will help reduce traffic congestion and enhance public safety on Fraser Highway, between Mt. Lehman Road and Station Road. The first phase will involve intersection improvements and centre-left turn lanes at the following strategic intersections: Lefeuvre Road; Bradner Road; Ross Road; Stevens Street; and Pinegrove Street.

The improvements to the western section of Fraser Highway align with the City of Abbotsford’s strategic goal to improve transportation throughout the City and the enhancements meet requirements for the movement of goods and people, which improves the livability of the City and promotes the local economy.

“These upgrades and improvements to Fraser Highway are crucial to providing an efficient transportation network within our City and will make moving along the west side of Abbotsford a lot easier and quicker- but also much safer,” said City of Abbotsford Mayor, Henry Braun. “Abbotsford is the largest city in the province geographically and requires an efficient and reliable transportation system. Providing improvements, especially to major traffic corridors, will benefit everyone who lives and works here.”

Phase 1 construction was awarded to Eurovia British Columbia Inc. In order to mitigate traffic delays the contractor is required to start work after 9 a.m., Monday to Friday.

There is an enhanced traffic management plan in place to help mitigate traffic impacts to allow two-way travel to be maintained during the day. The bulk of the work will be carried out from Monday to Friday between 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Some work may be done in the evening/night shifts Monday to Friday between 6 p.m. and 7 a.m., as well as on Saturdays anytime between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. The City of Abbotsford is working with Eurovia British Columbia Inc. to minimize traffic impacts.

The Fraser Highway Phase 1 Improvement Project is expected to be completed by spring 2023.