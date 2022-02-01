Open House for Mission Central Neighbourhood Plan – February 2 & 3

Mission – The Central Neighbourhood Draft Preferred Plan is available to view.

You can register for one of the upcoming open houses, either February 2 or 3.

Virtually or in-person, the city wants to hear your questions on the draft plan.

For more information or to get involved visit http://engage.mission.ca/cnp

Background:

On December 20th, 2021, City Council provided approval for the Silverdale CNP draft Preferred Neighbourhood Plan to advance to public consultation in order to gain feedback from the community. The City of Mission and EKISTICS are pleased to now invite the community to Open House #2.

The Open House will span two days and is structured to provide a dedicated landowner webinar as well as a public webinar, both on Wednesday, Feb 2nd, followed by an in-person presentation at the Clarke Theatre on Thursday, Feb 3rd. The Open House will be facilitated by EKISTICS, the Lead Planning Consultant, with participation by the City’s Project Team.

Open House #2 will present the Draft Preferred Neighbourhood Plan, including Land Use Plans + Analysis, Servicing Concepts, and Conceptual Development Phasing. The Open House provides an opportunity to direct questions to the Project Team as well as to provide feedback on the Open House materials presented by completing a survey. A summary of feedback will be provided to City Council to support their decision-making on the Neighbourhood Plan.