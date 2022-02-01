150th Chilliwack Fair Sees Return of the Rodeo

Chilliwack – The Chilliwack Fair will have have so much to celebrate with their upcoming 150th Annual Chilliwack Fair this summer…one being that the RODEO is back

More details to come.

This years fair and rodeo is at Heritage Park, August 5-7.

From Chilliwack Rodeo Association, Hey Rodeo Fans !! It is with great excitement that we can finally announce that after a very long 2 yr absence , the rodeo is back this year !!! In celebration with the 150th Anniversary Chilliwack Fair we will have some special attractions this year. So set aside the Aug 5-7 weekend to have some rip roaring western fun !!