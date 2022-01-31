Canada Cup Women’s International Softball Championship June Tournament will proceed at Softball City, Surrey

Surrey – Following a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, organizers of the acclaimed Canada Cup Women’s International Softball Championship are thrilled to announce the tournament will proceed June 17 – 26 at Softball City, Surrey.



The tournament, now in its 25th year showcases some of the top female athletes from all-across Canada and the world as well as more than 1,500 elite athletes at the national and club level. The event includes five divisions: Women’s International, Futures Select (U19), Futures Gold (U19), Showcase Select (16U) and Showcase Gold (16U).



“The response to the return of the Canada Cup has been beyond what we could have expected,” says Canada Cup Chair Greg Timm. “Without a doubt we will see the very best of the best at the 2022 event. From the top national teams to the elite club teams, we anticipate an incredibly strong tournament across all divisions. Additionally, we see Canada Cup as one of the places where families will be able to gather outside in a safe, distanced environment and have a comfortable day at the park as we transition out of COVID to our pre-pandemic activities.”



Work is now underway on the tournament schedule, with details to be released in coming weeks. For more information, please visit: www.CanadaCup.com

Softball City/Surrey