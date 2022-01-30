Coquihalla, Interior Routes – Special Weather Statement – 20cms Snow, Heavy Rainfall for the Valley

Coquihalla – 4:47 AM PST Sunday 30 January 2022 –Special weather statement in effect for:

Snowfall warning in effect for:

Coquihalla Highway – Hope to Merritt

Periods of heavy snow expected.



Locations: Coquihalla Highway – Hope to Merritt.



Time frame: Late this afternoon to Monday Morning.



Total snow accumulations: Near 20 cm.

Rainfall warning in effect for:

Fraser Valley – west including Abbotsford

Rain, at times heavy, is expected.



Locations: Metro Vancouver – central, northeast and North Shore, Fraser Valley – West including Abbotsford and Mission, Squamish.



Time frame: Today.



Total rainfall accumulations: 50 to 70 mm.

Sun 05:02: 🌧Rainfall warning in effect: Sun 04:57 to Sun 20:57. https://t.co/dKSX95hPMi pic.twitter.com/XrDxDe0ElN — WX Abbotsford (@ww_abbotsford) January 30, 2022