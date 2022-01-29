Legion, PoCo Mayor Upset wit Ottawa “Freedom Protest” Defacing Terry Fox Statue, National Cenotaph

Ottawa/Fraser Valley – Some 100-200 people lined Highway 1 and Lickman Road for the return of the Langley to Vancouver to Valley sympathy protest organized by a number of independent truckers (not associated with the CTA Canadian Truckers Alliance). They were protesting vaccination rules for truckers.

The procession into Chilliwack was Saturday January 29.

It was overshadowed by the defacing of the Terry Fox statue in Ottawa and protesters parking on the National Cenotaph.

Brad West, Port Coquitlam Mayor, I’m the Mayor of Terry Fox’s hometown. He’s our city’s hero, national inspiration and an unifier. Whatever your cause, you don’t get to appropriate his legacy and you don’t touch his statue. Ever. This should be removed immediately.

January 29/2022 Ottawa Protest/Port Coquitlam Mayor Brad West

The Royal Canadian Legion issued a media statement: The Royal Canadian Legion strongly condemns the shocking actions of protestors who encroached upon the National War Memorial in Ottawa on Saturday. They jumped on the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier and parked vehicles on the surrounding grounds. This sacred memorial site commemorates those who fought and fell for the very freedoms that allow people in Canada the right to protest peacefully. We are dismayed and saddened by this overt lack of respect.

City of Ottawa Jim Watson was just as outraged. “The cars have been ticketed and towed”. Watson was careful on Twitter not to inflame already high tensions.