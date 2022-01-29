Coquihalla, Interior Routes – Special Weather Statement – 15-30cms Snow Potential

Coquihalla – 5:34 AM PST Saturday 29 January 2022 –Special weather statement in effect for:

Coquihalla Highway – Hope to Merritt

Significant snow accumulations this weekend.

From Saturday evening to early Monday morning, there is the potential for total snow accumulations: 15 to 30 cm.



A frontal system will bring snow at time heavy to B.C. interior regions mentioned.



Snow will begin early Saturday evening over North Columbia, West Columbia, and Coquihalla Summit. Snow will intensify these areas and spread to the Kootenay region on Sunday morning. Elk Valley will start to receive snow Sunday afternoon. This snow storm will taper off by Monday morning.

Weather in the mountains can change suddenly resulting in hazardous driving conditions.



Road conditions are available at www.drivebc.ca.