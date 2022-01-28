RCMP Searching For Man Missing Since December – Brandon Reide

Chilliwack – Chilliwack RCMP is requesting the public’s assistance in locating Brandon Reide, 43, of Chilliwack. Mr. Reide hasn’t been heard from by family since December 30, 2021 and was last seen on December 3, 2021 in Chilliwack.

RCMP/Brandon Reide

Caucasian Male;

Height: 168 cm (5’6″);

Weight: 54 kg (119 lbs);

Hair: Brown;

Eyes: Blue.

Investigators believe Mr. Reide is still in the Chilliwack region and ask the public to remain watchful for him.

“Police and family are concerned for Brandon’s well-being and want to locate and speak with him to confirm he is okay,” says Corporal Carmen Kiener, spokesperson for the UFVRD.

RCMP urges anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Brandon REIDE to contact their local police agency or, should you wish to remain anonymous, call crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).