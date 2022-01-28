Skip to content

RCMP Arrest One Man in Patten Avenue Drug Bust

Chilliwack – An individual breaching a court order led RCMP to an arrest and seizure of alleged illegal drugs.

On Monday (January 24, 2022), Chilliwack Priority Target Team (PTT) officers in the 45000-block of Patten Avenue recognized a man they noted breaching the condition of a court order. While effecting an arrest the man resisted officers who safely took the suspect into custody.

Police seized illegal drugs alleged to be fentanyl, cocaine and methamphetamine during the arrest.

Trevor Alexandor Roger, 43, of Chilliwack is charged with three counts possession of controlled substance for trafficking, two counts breach condition of release order and wilfully resisting or obstructing peace officer.

Mr. Roger is released from custody pending a court date February 22, 2022.

RCMP Jan 28/2022 Patten Ave Drug Bust

