Many Fraser Valley Not-for-profit Organizations Receiving BC Community Gaming Grants

Victoria/Fraser Valley – More than 250 not-for-profit organizations throughout B.C. are receiving Community Gaming Grants to support environmental conservation and public safety programs.

The Province is providing approximately $4.9 million to 135 environmental-sector organizations this year. These programs help people to learn about, connect with and enhance and protect the environment.

Organizations providing emergency and safety services are receiving approximately $5.5 million to deliver their community-led programs. These include restorative justice, volunteer firefighting, emergency preparedness, and search and rescue.

A full list of environment and public safety grant recipients is available online:

https://news.gov.bc.ca/files/CGG_YTD_Apr_Dec_21_PublicSafety_Env.pdf

Abbotsford Restorative Justice and Advocacy Association Community Gaming Grant Public Safety Other – Public Safety $84,000

Abbotsford Fraser Valley Conservancy Community Gaming Grant Environment Ecosystem Conservation $16,500

Aldergrove Langley Animal Protection Society Community Gaming Grant Environment Animal Welfare $70,000

Abbotsford Circle F Horse Rescue Society Community Gaming Grant Environment Animal Welfare $45,000

Abbotsford Fraser Valley Mountain Bikers Association Community Gaming Grant Public Safety Recreation, Trail Safety $20,60

Mission Fraser Valley Humane Society Community Gaming Grant Environment Animal Welfare $10,000

Mission Mission Environmental Stewardship Society Community Gaming Grant Environment Education, Outreach $36,000

Mission Mission Search & Rescue Society Community Gaming Grant Public Safety Land Search and Rescue $75,600

Chilliwack Restorative Justice and Youth Advocacy Association Community Gaming Grant Public Safety Justice, Crime Prevention $39,000

Chilliwack Coquihalla Summit Snowmobile Club Community Gaming Grant Public Safety Other – Public Safety,

Recreation, Trail Safety $17,500

Chilliwack Great Blue Heron Nature Reserve Society Community Gaming Grant Environment Other – Environment $20,000

Chilliwack Animal Safe Haven Society Community Gaming Grant Environment Animal Welfare $58,500

Hope Mountain Centre for Outdoor Learning Society Community Gaming Grant Environment Animal Welfare, Ecosystem

Conservation, Education, Outreach $17,500