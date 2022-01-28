Many Fraser Valley Not-for-profit Organizations Receiving BC Community Gaming Grants

Victoria/Fraser Valley – More than 250 not-for-profit organizations throughout B.C. are receiving Community Gaming Grants to support environmental conservation and public safety programs.
The Province is providing approximately $4.9 million to 135 environmental-sector organizations this year. These programs help people to learn about, connect with and enhance and protect the environment.
Organizations providing emergency and safety services are receiving approximately $5.5 million to deliver their community-led programs. These include restorative justice, volunteer firefighting, emergency preparedness, and search and rescue.
A full list of environment and public safety grant recipients is available online:
https://news.gov.bc.ca/files/CGG_YTD_Apr_Dec_21_PublicSafety_Env.pdf
Abbotsford Restorative Justice and Advocacy Association Community Gaming Grant Public Safety Other – Public Safety $84,000
Abbotsford Fraser Valley Conservancy Community Gaming Grant Environment Ecosystem Conservation $16,500
Aldergrove Langley Animal Protection Society Community Gaming Grant Environment Animal Welfare $70,000
Abbotsford Circle F Horse Rescue Society Community Gaming Grant Environment Animal Welfare $45,000
Abbotsford Fraser Valley Mountain Bikers Association Community Gaming Grant Public Safety Recreation, Trail Safety $20,60
Mission Fraser Valley Humane Society Community Gaming Grant Environment Animal Welfare $10,000
Mission Mission Environmental Stewardship Society Community Gaming Grant Environment Education, Outreach $36,000
Mission Mission Search & Rescue Society Community Gaming Grant Public Safety Land Search and Rescue $75,600
Chilliwack Restorative Justice and Youth Advocacy Association Community Gaming Grant Public Safety Justice, Crime Prevention $39,000
Chilliwack Coquihalla Summit Snowmobile Club Community Gaming Grant Public Safety Other – Public Safety,
Recreation, Trail Safety $17,500
Chilliwack Great Blue Heron Nature Reserve Society Community Gaming Grant Environment Other – Environment $20,000
Chilliwack Animal Safe Haven Society Community Gaming Grant Environment Animal Welfare $58,500
Hope Mountain Centre for Outdoor Learning Society Community Gaming Grant Environment Animal Welfare, Ecosystem
Conservation, Education, Outreach $17,500
No comment yet, add your voice below!