chillTV News of the Week, with Don Lehn – with Chilliwack Mayor Ken Popove and BIA Executive Director Trevor McDonald, January 27, 2022 (VIDEO)

Fraser Valley – chillTV News of the Week, with Don Lehn – with Chilliwack Mayor Ken Popove and BIA Executive Director Trevor McDonald, January 27, 2022.

Headline News most affecting Chilliwack This Week:

• The return of the car show?!

• Free parking…no more.

• Chilliwack Minor Lacrosse introduces – “try before you buy” – registration

AND

• Oh baby! Something not on a Mountie’s job description.

Councillor’s Corner, Chilliwack City: Mayor Ken Popove

Interview: Trevor McDonald, Executive Director, Downtown BIA

