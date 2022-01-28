Skip to content

chillTV News of the Week, with Don Lehn – with Chilliwack Mayor Ken Popove and BIA Executive Director Trevor McDonald, January 27, 2022 (VIDEO)

Fraser Valley – chillTV News of the Week, with Don Lehn – with Chilliwack Mayor Ken Popove and BIA Executive Director Trevor McDonald, January 27, 2022.

***Thanks for watching chillTV News of the Week! Stay with us as we evolve our coverage over the next few weeks with expanded sports coverage and new features! Stay tuned!

Headline News most affecting Chilliwack This Week:
• The return of the car show?!
• Free parking…no more.
• Chilliwack Minor Lacrosse introduces – “try before you buy” – registration
AND
• Oh baby! Something not on a Mountie’s job description.

Councillor’s Corner, Chilliwack City: Mayor Ken Popove
Interview: Trevor McDonald, Executive Director, Downtown BIA

chillTV: Your TV, Your Way!™

