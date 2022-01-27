UPDATE – Fatal Collision on Agassiz/Rosedale Bridge

Agassiz – On Wednesday afternoon (January 26, @ 3:35 PM), Chilliwack RCMP and Emergency Services responded to a two-vehicle fatal collision on the Agassiz-Rosedale Bridge (Highway 9).

Upon arrival it was determined that a northbound pickup truck with a lone occupant entered the oncoming lane and collided head-on with a southbound transport truck. The driver of the pickup, a man in his thirties from northern BC died in the collision. The driver of the transport truck was uninjured.

BC Highway Patrol Chilliwack has assumed conduct of this investigation with assistance from the Integrated Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Service, the BC Coroners’ Service and Commercial Vehicle Safety and Enforcement officers. Highway 9 was closed for several hours as police investigated and made the highway safe for travel. A minor fuel spill was contained to the roadway and cleaned up prior to the highway being re-opened near midnight.

Anyone with information regarding this collision is asked to contact BC Highway Patrol in Chilliwack at 604-702-4039 and reference file 2022-3209/

No further information is available and updates are not anticipated.