Province Extends Funding for Free Valley Community Counselling Services Including Archway and Kinghaven – Mission, Abbotsford and Hope

Victoria/Fraser Valley – People throughout British Columbia will continue to have access to low- and no-cost counselling services with the extension of government funding to local community counselling agencies.

The pandemic, toxic drug crisis and extreme weather events have led to an increase in mental-health and substance-use issues for many people in B.C. On top of these crises, Indigenous survivors and their families have grappled with the confirmation of thousands of children buried on the grounds of former residential schools.

To meet this growing demand for mental-health care and services, the Province is investing $4.2 million to support the ongoing work of 49 community agencies to provide counselling services for people, particularly those in rural, remote and Indigenous communities.

This includes:

Email: admin@fraserhouse.org

Phone: (604) 826-6810

Address: 33063 4 Ave, Mission, BC V2V 1S6

Established in 1967, Fraser House Society offers substance use counselling and prevention services to adults, youth and families in Mission and surrounding areas. We see clients at Fraser House, have a large presence in the schools and have a Rural Connections Program covering the area from Hatzic Prairie out to Harrison Mills. Our programs are primarily funded by the Fraser Health Authority.

The CAI Community Counselling Grant is supporting a need in our community for adult substance use outreach services. This counselling role has more flexibility and mobility than our in-house counsellors can provide, allowing us to offer services to people who may not contact Fraser House or who may have only been loosely connected with our programs in the past. It allows us to reach more people, including those who are more vulnerable, which is invaluable in our community.

Contact: Elsie Kipp

Phone: 604-869-0013

Email: admin@yalefirstnation.ca

Address: PO Box 1869, Hope BC V0X 1L0

Our program is as diverse as our participants. We work hard to adapt to fit the need and provide the space and support for participants to do the work needed to gain the healthy balance they are looking for. We focus on wellness and what that looks and feels like to each participant. We are making steps towards a traditional Yale First Nation wellness model that is reflective of our people and this model would be one of wellness and prevention and not of treatment which currently exists. We assist the participant to look deeper at the core issues . . . the core issues are ‘trauma’, and if we don’t address trauma, we will never be able to properly address the current state of un-wellness. Trauma not transformed is transferred.

Phone: 604-856-3966

Email: intake@kinghaven.ca

Address: 825 Peardonville Rd, Abbotsford, BC V4X 2L8

For the past 49 years, Kinghaven Peardonville House Society has provided supports for men and women with substance use disorders. The Kinghaven Treatment Center for men was established in 1971 and has since supported over 28,000 adult men. In 1987, Peardonville House Treatment Centre for women was founded and has served over 5,000 women. In 1990, at the request of the provincial government, the “Moms and Kids” program was launched to allow women struggling with addiction to bring their under-school-age children to treatment with them and have them share in the residential recovery experience. The Society provides residential detox, stabilization and intensive treatment programs for problematic substance use. Over 80% of our clients report having at least one mental health disorder in conjunction with their substance use disorder. Having both disorders at the same time complicates health and wellness outcomes as each condition can exacerbate the other. To enhance our existing counselling services, the CAI grant funds much needed, therapeutic, face-to-face Concurrent Disorders Counselling.

Phone: 604-380-3133

Email: ischafli@comservice.bc.ca

Address: 22932 Lougheed Hwy #2, Maple Ridge, BC V2X 2W2

Foundry Ridge Meadows is part of a provincial network of centers providing free, integrated health and social services. Foundry aims to transform health and social services for young people ages 12-24, by offering low-barrier, self-referral access to services. Core services offered at Foundry Centers across the province include mental health and substance use services, primary care services, social and recreation services, and youth and care-giver peer support. Counselling services addresses mental health and substance use concerns and includes individual and/or family counselling.

Walk-in/Call-in counselling services are offered: Tuesday-Wednesday-Thursday: 1-6pm

Please call in and you will likely receive same day service.

Solution Focused Brief Therapy is used for walk-in counselling, and is a single session format. Within a Team approach – you can access as many single sessions as you wish one time per week. You can request the same counsellor next time and we will do our best to schedule you with that counsellor, but this is not guaranteed.

Short-term counselling (6-12 sessions) is also available once you have attended a walk in counselling session and offered this option, if it fits your need. These sessions are scheduled outside of walk-in hours with the counsellor allocated to you for these sessions. When short-term counselling is completed you can access ongoing walk in counselling sessions as needed.

Due to COVID protocols we are currently offering virtual and phone sessions more often than in person sessions. However, when youth or caregivers call in we will discuss options and preferences.