OP/ED – Agassiz Speedway Driver is Against COVID Mandated Vaccinations, His Beliefs, and How It’s Effecting His Employment (INTERVIEW)

Fraser Valley – Murray Jones is best known in the Fraser Valley as President of the Langley Speedway Historical Society and also both a member and racer at Agassiz Speedway.

In a recent Facebook posting, Jones, who helped in the Barrowtown sandbagging to save the pump station from the November floods, has found that the recent vaccine mandates are, in his opinion, unconstitutional and have created a barrier to employment. Jones is an employee of a municipal government (which he does not want to name) and has noted his concerns about the latest variant as well as the vaccines themselves.

Facebook
Murray Jones, Agassiz Speedway

