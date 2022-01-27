Fraser Health declares COVID-19 outbreaks over at Abbotsford’s The Mayfair Senior Living + Care, Bevan Lodge

Surrey/Abbotsford – Fraser Health is sharing the following information about COVID-19 – Thursday Update January 27.

Acute

Fraser Health has declared a COVID-19 outbreak over at Burnaby Hospital.

With the implementation of comprehensive strategies, there is no longer an outbreak at this site.

Long-term care

Fraser Health has declared COVID-19 outbreaks over at Hilton Villa Seniors Community in Surrey, The Mayfair Senior Living + Care in Abbotsford, Baillie House in Maple Ridge, Lakeshore Care Centre in Coquitlam, Bevan Lodge in Abbotsford, and St. Michael’s Centre in Burnaby following the implementation of comprehensive strategies to prevent and respond to COVID-19 at these locations.

Fraser Health has declared a COVID-19 outbreak at The Residence at Clayton Heights in Surrey. Nine residents have tested positive for COVID-19.

The Residence at Clayton Heights is a long-term care facility that is owned and operated by Pinnacle Care Group. The residents are currently in self-isolation at their homes.

Fraser Health has worked with The Residence at Clayton Heights to support the implementation of enhanced control measures. Fraser Health is also working with the site to identify anyone who may have been exposed, and is taking steps to protect the health of all staff, residents and families.