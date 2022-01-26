Fraser Health declares COVID-19 Outbreaks Over at MSA Manor, Abbotsford – Declares COVID-19 Outbreak at Cascade Lodge in Chilliwack

Fraser Valley/Surrey – Fraser Health has declared a COVID-19 outbreak over at MSA Manor in Abbotsford, and Evergreen Baptist Care Society in White Rock.

With the implementation of comprehensive strategies to prevent and respond to COVID-19 in care facilities, there are no longer any COVID-19 cases at these locations.

Fraser Health has declared a COVID-19 outbreak at Cascade Lodge in Chilliwack. Ten residents and three staff members have tested positive for COVID-19.

Cascade Lodge is a long-term care facility that is owned and operated by Sienna Senior Living.The residents and staff members are currently in self-isolation at their homes.

Fraser Health has worked with Cascade Lodge to support the implementation of enhanced control measures. Fraser Health is also working with the site to identify anyone who may have been exposed, and is taking steps to protect the health of all staff, residents and families.