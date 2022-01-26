Coldest Night of the Year walk on February 26th – Ann Davis Society

Fraser Valley – It is the annual event to bring awareness to those that are in need of the services of Ann Davis Transition Society..

The annual Coldest Night of the Year walk is on February 26th which benefits many people in our community that Ann Davis provide a service to, last year over 13,000 people.

There are easy ways to organize your own socially distant walk.

How to steps:

• Go to www.cnoy.org

• Click Register to fundraise

• Click first timer! (Blue square)

• Select your location → Chilliwack – Ann Davis Transition Society → Next

• Agree to waiver

• Registration type → Start a team

• Select In Person or virtual (you can always switch this later)

• Name your team → try for something creative and fun!

• Write a description → Explain why you are walking

• Set a goal for your team! There is no wrong answer here!

• Permissions → You can leave checked if you want so it goes public and we can cheer each other

on.

• Select what your team represents

• Put in your contact information

• Create a password

• Select your personal choices – Remember: healthy competition is good!

• Confirm information and click – yes! Register me now



Now you can start fund raising! You will be given a web address to copy that you can send out to your walkers and donors, as well as post on your social media! CNOY has many great ideas, they suggest starting out with personal phone calls to get walkers to join your cause! Also you can explore the CNOY website to see different template letters, photos, and much more to help you on your fundraising efforts.