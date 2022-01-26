Chilliwack (EXPOsure Events Ltd) – The 2022 Chilliwack and Fraser Valley Home Expos are open for booking. Chilliwack is in January with Abbotsford following in February.

The Chilliwack Home, Garden and Outdoor Living Expo is January 28, 29, 30 at Heritage Park.

The show opens at 4pm on Friday January 28th. Admission is still only $5 (cash only) at the door and Parking is by donation.

The Fraser Valley Home Expo is February 11, 12, 13 2022 at Tradex.

Face masks are mandatory for ages 5 and up. Vaccine Passport and 1 piece of Government ID, required at the door, to enter the show. Contact Tracing NOT required. If you are not feeling well, please do not enter the building.

